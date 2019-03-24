NYSC Announces Orientation Camp Date For Batch A 2019 Corp Members

by Segun

NYSC Announces Orientation Camp Date For Batch A 2019 Corp Members

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has released call-up letters for prospective Corp members of Batch A 2019.

This was disclosed in a statement on the NYSC official Facebook page.

Prospective Corp members have been advised to start printing call-up letters.

The statement read: “Congratulations for a Successful Mobilization into the National Youth Service Corps, we wish to inform you that as 2019 Batch “A” Orientation Course commences on Wednesday 27th March 2019, you are advised to print your Call-up letters, read the instructions and adhere to them strictly.

“NYSC wishes you all journey mercies to your various Orientation Camps.

“This is to Inform 2019 Batch “A” PCMs that there is a new feature on your dashboard, “View deployed State Guide”. It gives you insight and basic information on your State of Deployment.

“You are advised to download NYSC Official Mobile app on Google Play Store. News and Activities of the Scheme at your fingertip.”
