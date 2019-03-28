Okorocha thrown away like used sanitary pad after Buhari,APC finished using him – Learn from him, Omokri tells Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari, vice president Yemi Osinbajo, present and former governors, bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the entire country have hailed Bola Tinubu, as he clocked 67 today.

The national leader of the APC and former Lagos state governor had said even he, owes himself congratulations, having defeated the People’s Democratic Party,PDP at the presidential polls.

However, self proclaimed “tormenter” of president Buhari and a former spokesperson to ex President, Goodluck Jonathan has advised Tinubu to take a cue from outgoing Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha – who he says was used till he couldn’t be used anymore by the APC and the president.

Omokri said Okorocha was dumped like a used sanitary pad, after Buhari and APC used him, till they could use him no more – Something he says Tinubu must learn from.

He added also that Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole will end up like Okorocha as they are being “tolerated and not celebrated.”

What he wrote

Tinubu, learn from Okorocha’s fate. After using him till he could be used no more, Buhari and APC have now thrown Rochas away like a used sanitary pad. The same fate awaits Oshiomhole and Amaechi. Mark my words. They are being TOLERATED, not CELEBRATED

Tinubu, learn from Okorocha’s fate. After using him till he could be used no more, @MBuhari and @OfficialAPCNg have now thrown Rochas away like a used sanitary pad. The same fate awaits Oshiomhole and Amaechi. Mark my words. They are being TOLERATED, not CELEBRATED #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 28, 2019