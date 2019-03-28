Okorocha thrown away like used sanitary pad after Buhari,APC finished using him – Learn from him, Omokri tells Tinubu

by Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu  Buhari, vice president Yemi Osinbajo, present and former governors, bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the entire country have hailed Bola Tinubu, as he clocked 67 today.

The national leader of the APC and former Lagos state governor had said even he, owes himself congratulations, having defeated the People’s Democratic Party,PDP at the presidential polls.

However, self proclaimed “tormenter” of president Buhari and a former spokesperson to ex President, Goodluck Jonathan has advised Tinubu to take a cue from outgoing Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha – who he says was used till he couldn’t be used anymore by the APC and the president.

Omokri said Okorocha was dumped like a used sanitary pad, after Buhari and APC used him, till they could use him no more – Something he says Tinubu must learn from.

He added also that Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole will end up like Okorocha as they are being “tolerated and not celebrated.”

What he wrote

Tinubu, learn from Okorocha’s fate. After using him till he could be used no more, Buhari and APC have now thrown Rochas away like a used sanitary pad. The same fate awaits Oshiomhole and Amaechi. Mark my words. They are being TOLERATED, not CELEBRATED
Tags from the story
Amaechi, APC, buhari, Okorocha, Omokri, oshiomhole, tinubu

You may also like

I am confident APC will the LG elections – Benue State Gov.

Niger APC Smearing Aliyu’s Image To Score Cheap Political Points – Niger Govt

Ministerial Nominees Will Be Screened According To The Constitution, Not Preferences – Saraki

North Korea might be close to its end – U.S.

Nigeria Lost $30bn Oil Revenue In One Year – NEPC Boss

Wike Continues To Prove He Doesn’t Deserve The Trust Of Rivers People – Peterside

Dollar Rise: 6 Top Gainers Even In This Terrible Economy

Donald Trump Sworn In As 45th U.S President

Dwindling Revenue: Kano Governor-elect Advises Colleagues To Block Leakages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *