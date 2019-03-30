Ole Solskjaer To Evicts Liverpool’s Van Dijk After Giving A Permanent Deal

Liverpool’s Van Dijk is now reportedly looking for a house after his landlord has said he’s permanently moving into the home.

The landlord is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was recently confirmed as Manchester United’s permanent manager.

After signing a three-year contract to become the permanent successor to José Mourinho, Solskjær revealed he and his family plan to live in the house he bought in Cheshire 12 years ago.

Van Dijk has been living in Solskjær’s 3.4-acre Alderley Edge property since his move from Southampton to Anfield last year but the Norwegian will now return to the family home in the summer.

“We’ve really enjoyed the last eight years living in Norway,” Solskjær said in an interview with MUTV. “It’s going to be a change for them but we’re looking forward to it. The six months that we agreed on [when initially taking the job until the end of the season] as a family we agreed to do it separately as there was no need to move them over. That’s gone now. Now we’re moving together.

“We built a house, or I started it in 2007, but finally maybe in 2019 we can move into it – that’s long planning!”

Although Solskjaer is excited to finally take up residence in the Cheshire home, he suggested at a press conference on Thursday that he will not force the Dutch defender out prematurely.

Asked if he has told Van Dijk he needs to leave, Solskjaer replied: “No, I haven’t. We’ve got a contract there.”

