Omawumi Speaks On Waje Quitting Music

by Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian singer, Omawumi Megbele, who is known by her stage name ”Omawumi” has spoken about the decision of her friend and colleague, Waje, to quit music because she couldn’t afford the PR side of the trade.

According to Omawumi who spoke via her Instagram page, she said Waje can’t quit now and leave only her in the entertainment industry.

What she said:

 

 

Tags from the story
megbele, Nigerian Singer, omawumi, Waje

You may also like

Nollywood Actor Tony Umez celebrates 50th Birthday

‘Life goes on despite AFRIMA’s nomination snub’ – Small Doctor

Cuteness Overload! Tiwa Savage Shares Adorable Pic Of Son Asleep On Her Bosom

Yemi Alade bares her boobs in plunging outfit… (See photos)

Toolz Says Funke Akindele Is Nollywood’s Highest Paid Actress

Toolz Says Funke Akindele Is Nollywood’s Highest Paid Actress

Offset releases the artwork for his ‘Father of 4’ album

If You’re A Nigerian Celebrity Evading Taxes, The FG Plans..

This Is Don Jazzy’s Hilarious Reaction To BB Naija Housemates Bam Teddy’s S*x Video

British Boxer, Amir Khan Challenges Floyd Mayweather To A Fight In September

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *