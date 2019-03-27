Omawumi Speaks On Waje Quitting Music

Popular Nigerian singer, Omawumi Megbele, who is known by her stage name ”Omawumi” has spoken about the decision of her friend and colleague, Waje, to quit music because she couldn’t afford the PR side of the trade.
According to Omawumi who spoke via her Instagram page, she said Waje can’t quit now and leave only her in the entertainment industry.
What she said:
My Dear Friend turned Sister, the conversation we had concerning this recent video, we had it in private. But I want to use this medium to tell you. I can relate 100%. I am thankful for your love and support and being the strong woman that you are. I know you cant quit nothing! And leave me alone in this industry? Mbanu!