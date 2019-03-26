“Opposition is not a license for criminality and illegality” – Keyamo says DSS, Police must investigate Atiku,PDP over access to Inec server

The Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo(SAN) has maintained that the police and the Department of Security Services,DSS, must investigate the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP and its presidential candidate, for accessing the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the lawyer, being in the opposition doesn’t make “criminality and illegality” right – and the country will not be “blackmailed or cowed into indolence”, in the name of opposition.

The PDP had revealed that data from the server of INEC, had revealed that they won the presidential election with over 1.6m votes.

However, INEC had declared incumbent president, Buhari winner of the polls which held on February 23rd, ahead of his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Keyamo says that the PDP gained illegal access into the server of INEC, and as such, must be held to face the full wrath of the law.

His words:

Opposition is not a license for criminality and illegality. A country governed by laws cannot be blackmailed or cowed into indolence by the perceived underdog status of the opposition so as to condone such a blatant criminal claim by them of having illegal access to INEC’s server.