Oshiomhole: We will not powers with PDP in the 9th National Assembly

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that the party will not let what happened in 2015 to happen again in the 9th National Assembly.

The former Edo state governor said this on Monday, as APC members met with House of Representatives- Elect.

According to Oshiomhole, the party will not share powers with the People’s Democratic Party,PDP in the incoming National Assembly.

Oshiomhole said that a legislature that will lend its support in providing good governance to Nigerians – While adding that the President and party leadership will be consulted to come up with an appropriate zoning formula that all members and the party, will support.

More to come…
