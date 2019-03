As the Adamawa State rerun election comes to an end and collation of results begins, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved a closer to victory.

In Kofar-Waya PU 003, Voting Point B, Girei LGA of Adamawa State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umaru Fintiri, defeated the incumbent Governor Jibrila Bindow of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Fintiri of PDP scored 278 votes as against Bindow’s 93 votes.