People didn’t hail my first album because they were angry I won “next rated” – Reekado Banks

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks has said that his first album, ‘spotlight’ was not given so much attention because he won the Headies ‘next rated’ award.

Reekado had won the award in 2015, amidst controversies that he didn’t deserve it.

It will be recalled that Lil Kesh of YBNL was favoured to win it by many music lovers but almost turned Don Jazzy of Marvin and Olamide of YBNL into sworn enemies, after win Reekado won it.

The beef between the two record label owners, which popularised ‘street ti take over, ema lo wa o’ street parlances was settled by business mogul, Aliko Dangote.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday in evening, Reekado Banks recalls how the anger of fans, blinded them from seeing that he actually did a good job on his first album.

His words: My first album SPOTLIGHT was lit but you don’t say cos you were still mad at me cos of headies 🤣🤣🤣

