The Senator representing Kogi West senatorialBrags district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, is not new to making strong statement while stepping out in impressive fashion.

The highly controversial Senator was in such mood when he took to his Twitter handle today, March 26th, to share a picture of himself while captioning it ”Diving Favor is my heritage.

What he said:

Divine Favour is my Heritage pic.twitter.com/livzjI67Vu — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 26, 2019