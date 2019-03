Lagos state governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday evening met and brainstormed with prominent Nigerians like Aliko Dangote, Tunde Folawiyo, Femi Otedola, Idris Olorunnimbe and Tunde Folawiyo on how to move Lagos state to the next level.

He is expected to take over from Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on May 29th.

picture: