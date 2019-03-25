[Photos]: Betty Irabor releases beautiful new images as she turns 62

by Temitope Alabi

Media woman Betty Irabor has clocked 62 today and decided to celebrate by posting beautiful new images of herself on social media.

The Genevieve Magazine boss, donning a pink ensemble and luggage as her accessories, penned a short post of advice to all her fans asking that they live while they are young.

In her words;

Morning has broken! And it’s the BIG 62
I could wax lyrical about my life and times or I could just let this picture say a thousand words about the girl who loves her pink.
” some people eventually die at 80 but the Truth is, they have been dead since they were in their 30s”… don’t let that be you.
Live well…
Travel light.

See more photos below;

[Photos]: Betty Irabor releases beautiful new images as she turns 62 [Photos]: Betty Irabor releases beautiful new images as she turns 62
