Yesterday, Temidayo, the daughter of media mogul Mo Abudu tied the knot with her man Debola in the presence of family and friends.

The ceremony was attended by the who is who in the entertainment industry as the likes of Toke Makinwa, Omotola, Beverly Naya, Eku Edewor, Indima Okojie, Dakore Akande, Omawumi, Waje, Toyin Lawani, amongst others were spotted at the wedding.

See more photos below;