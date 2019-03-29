[Photos]: Jay Z and Beyonce pose with their GLAAD Award plaques

Multi-award winning artistes and couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have accepted their GLAAD Media’s Vanguard award on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Award recognizes and honours media for their inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.

The couple who were at the event thanked the organisers for the awards.

Beyonce said;

“We are here to promote love for every human being,” she said. She encouraged the room to look first to friends and family. “Let’s tell them they are loved, tell them they are beautiful, speak out and protect them. And parents, let’s love our kids in their truest form,”

See more photos below;