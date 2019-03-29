[Photos]: Jay Z and Beyonce pose with their GLAAD Award plaques

by Temitope Alabi

[Photos]: Jay Z and Beyonce pose with their GLAAD Award plaques

Multi-award winning artistes and couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have accepted their GLAAD Media’s Vanguard award on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Award recognizes and honours media for their inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.

The couple who were at the event thanked the organisers for the awards.

Beyonce said;

“We are here to promote love for every human being,” she said. She encouraged the room to look first to friends and family.

“Let’s tell them they are loved, tell them they are beautiful, speak out and protect them. And parents, let’s love our kids in their truest form,”

See more photos below;

[Photos]: Jay Z and Beyonce pose with their GLAAD Award plaques

[Photos]: Jay Z and Beyonce pose with their GLAAD Award plaques

Tags from the story
beyonce, GLAAD Awards, jay z

You may also like

Igwe: IllBliss – “The Journey Of Igbo Artistes To Mainstream” + Covers MyStreetz Magazine

Wizkid Parties With BBAHotshots Winner, Other Housemates In South Africa [PHOTOS]

R.I.P: Today Marks 1 Year Since Kefee Passed Away

#TheFilm Gala#: Check Out The Stunning Picture Of Juliet Ibrahim Arriving The Venue Of The Event In Grand Style(Picture)

Guy Returns N100 Given To Him By Sound Sultan

Watch Mr Eazi Decide Which Jollof He Likes Best

Seyi Shay Does The Stripper Thing On A Stripper Pole [PHOTOS]

Ibinabo Fiberesima Replies Mr. Ibu: “I Don’t Beg For Money From Gov. Like You Do”

Pictures of Tobi and Alex goofing around with Actress Toyin Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *