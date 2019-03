Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde wowed in her aso-ebi as she stepped out for the wedding of Temidao, Mo Abudu’s daughter, with her own daughter, Princess.

The beautiful mother and daughter slayed their individual looks to witness Temidayo tie the knot with her man, Adebola Makanjuola, son of the Caverton Group chairman.

More photos below;