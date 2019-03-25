‘There Is No Comparison Between The Moon And The Sun’ – Regina Daniels Brags

Teenage Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is definitely a one in a million Nigerian Teenage as she keeps achieving dreams and accomplishing the un-imaginable despite relatively young age.

The beautiful screen goddess only recently bought her mum a lovely house before taking delivery of a brand new Mercedes Benz days after for herself.

In an Instagram post she shared today, she said there is no comparison between the moon and the sun. She said they shine differently and we couldn’t agree any less. She then dropped lovely pictures of herself.

