PDP Pulling Clear in the Plateau State Election Re-run

Governor Simon Lalong of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is not currently being favoured by the results from three local government which has come in.

His counterpart, Jeremiah Useni, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is pulling further clearer with results coming in as we await results from the remaining six local government.

The APC governorship candidate had scored 583, 255 votes in the March 9 election while the PDP candidate polled 538, 326 votes before INEC declared the election inconclusive.

Results:

PLATEAU LGA: Barkin Ladi PDP 296 APC 041

LGA: Jos North LG PDP 1,036 APC 274

LGA: Shendam APC: 337 PDP: 80