PDP Pulling Clear in the Plateau State Election Re-run

by Valerie Oke

Governor Simon Lalong of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is not currently being favoured by the results from three local government which has come in.

His counterpart, Jeremiah Useni, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is pulling further clearer with results coming in as we await results from the remaining six local government.

The APC governorship candidate had scored 583, 255 votes in the March 9 election while the PDP candidate polled 538, 326 votes before INEC declared the election inconclusive.

Results:

PLATEAU LGA: Barkin Ladi PDP 296 APC 041

LGA: Jos North LG PDP 1,036 APC 274

LGA: Shendam APC: 337 PDP: 80
Tags from the story
APC, Governor Simon Lalong, Jeremiah Useni, pdp, plateau rerun

You may also like

Nigeria external reserve hit $40.4bn – CBN

Jonathan, PDP Plotting To Ground Jets, Freeze Bank Accounts Of APC Chieftains To Cripple Buhari – APC Campaign Alleges

Liberia Electoral Commission suspends Election activities

Comedian AY Makun Shows Off His Awards Collection (Photos)

Buhari’s Statement On Jonathan Administration Baseless, Reckless – Presidency

Onnoghen: PDP suspends campaigns in protest

Tinubu: Single Tenure Plan Dead On Arrival… Official Figures On Oil Theft Too Constant To Be True

INFOGRAPHICS: QUICKTELLER PAYPOINT IS CREATING THOUSANDS OF JOBS AND MAKING PAYMENTS EASIER!

15 Revenue-Generating Agencies that Failed to remit to Government Treasury Under Jonathan – Minister

2 Comments

  • Governor Lalong will do well more than you,he is paying salaries,what remains now is to make sure the state looks more clean than ever,operations keeps all the LGA and their gloocorus clean,Sai Lalong,Sai Apc

    Reply

  • You can only wish yourself a selfish words,but that cannot help to develop others part of the LGA,then defending him it’s not the solution,some Snate should be going,they are all on self interest,Mr President you alone can distermarize them,Sai Lalon,Sai Baba Buhari,Sai Apc

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *