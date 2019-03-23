PDP Pulling Clear in the Plateau State Election Re-run

Governor Simon Lalong of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is not currently being favoured by the results from three local government which has come in.
His counterpart, Jeremiah Useni, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is pulling further clearer with results coming in as we await results from the remaining six local government.
The APC governorship candidate had scored 583, 255 votes in the March 9 election while the PDP candidate polled 538, 326 votes before INEC declared the election inconclusive.
Results:
PLATEAU LGA: Barkin Ladi PDP 296 APC 041
LGA: Jos North LG PDP 1,036 APC 274
LGA: Shendam APC: 337 PDP: 80
2 Comments
Governor Lalong will do well more than you,he is paying salaries,what remains now is to make sure the state looks more clean than ever,operations keeps all the LGA and their gloocorus clean,Sai Lalong,Sai Apc
You can only wish yourself a selfish words,but that cannot help to develop others part of the LGA,then defending him it’s not the solution,some Snate should be going,they are all on self interest,Mr President you alone can distermarize them,Sai Lalon,Sai Baba Buhari,Sai Apc