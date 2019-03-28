Politicians should emulate Saraki – INEC advise politicians

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has urged politicians to emulate the political maturity of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

INEC made this known through its National Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna at the presentation of certificate of return to the Governor-elect Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman and house of assembly members-elect.

Saraki had earlier declared that winners of the just concluded general elections are not his enemies.

INEC also commended the citizens of Kwara for their peaceful disposition towards ensuring a hitch-free election in the state.

INEC also appealed to the governor-elect not to see members of the opposition as his enemies but rather the new administration should “emulate the political maturity of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who on behalf of all others that lost in the election, said that the winners are not his enemies.”
Tags from the story
inec, kwara, saraki

You may also like

Respect Zoning Agreement Or We’ll Use Our Voting Strength To Take Back Presidency In 2015, NEF Warns

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th September

24 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave market refuse to be repatriated back – Abike Dabiri

24 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave market refuse to be repatriated back – Abike Dabiri

Ezekwesili Wades Into ‘Empty’ Treasury Controversy, Says $30bn Reserve Already Spent

Today in African History: 10th July

Married Minister Forced To Resign After Leaked Sex Text Messages (Photos)

Oluboyo’s Swearing-In As Ondo Deputy Governor, Null And Void, Says APC

Fayose’s Former Special Assistant Defects To APC, Says Ekiti Now Reeling Under One-Man Dictatorship

APC Governors Condemn Attempt On Buhari, Hold Jonathan Responsible

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *