Reactions trial Ali Ndume’s rejection of APC’s choice of senate president for 9th National Assembly

by Verity

Reactions have trailed Ali Ndume’s rejection of the endorsement of Senator Ahmed Lawan for President of the 9th senate by the All Progressives Party (APC).

The former senate leader in a letter to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, revealed his decision to also run as President of the incoming Senate.

Some Nigerians in their reactions, urged Ndume to align with his party’s choice of senate president, in order to avoid what happened in 2015 – that eventually saw the emergence of outgoing senate president, Bukola Saraki, against the party’s wish.

