Reactions trial Ali Ndume’s rejection of APC’s choice of senate president for 9th National Assembly

Reactions have trailed Ali Ndume’s rejection of the endorsement of Senator Ahmed Lawan for President of the 9th senate by the All Progressives Party (APC).

The former senate leader in a letter to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, revealed his decision to also run as President of the incoming Senate.

Some Nigerians in their reactions, urged Ndume to align with his party’s choice of senate president, in order to avoid what happened in 2015 – that eventually saw the emergence of outgoing senate president, Bukola Saraki, against the party’s wish.

See a few reactions

Senator Ndume disagrees with his party over senate presidency. Don't forget he has the solid support of Borno behind him! — Ibrahim Kadallah Ngu (@KadallaIbrahim) March 26, 2019

Ahmad Lawan is obviously the front-runner in the race to becoming the Senate President. Ndume wants to play a spoiler role like he did in 2015. APC must watch it. — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) March 26, 2019

Ali Ndume needs to take several seats. Before things went sour between him and Saraki. He sold out his party for a chance at the DSP role which Saraki already negotiated to the PDP guys. He was humiliated beyond words — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 25, 2019

Imagine having Ndume or Lawan as the Senate president. The quality of our leadership is so Abysmal. — Chyko (@CHYQ_) March 26, 2019

JUST IN: Ndume disagrees with APC over Senate Presidency Me: THEM don start

I see Ndume pull another Saraki stunt 😂 😂 😂 i — Modebolanle (@modebolanle) March 26, 2019

Senate Presidency: Four years ago Bukola Saraki stole his mandate, his patience and maturity in handling political emotions is paying off…Senator Ahmed Lawan is his name, he is the next Senate President. — Jack Obinyan-Buhari 🇳🇬 (@JackObinyan) March 26, 2019