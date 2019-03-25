‘Real Men Never Kiss And Tell’ – Swanky Jerry Shades Tobi

by Temitope Alabi

Stylist Swanky Jerry has shaded 2018 BBNaija housemate Tobi upon it coming out that he had disclosed that he had sex with fellow housemate Alex.

During the BBNaija reunion show, it was revealed that Tobi had shared his sexual encounter with Miracle, who in turn told Nina.

Taking to his IG page, Jerry shaded Tobi saying real men do not kiss and tel.

In his words;

Do not kiss and tell.
just eat them 🐱🐱and shut up about it.
I can’t stand a kiss and tell ass nigga.
If you gotta tell a story every time you get your 🍆🍆 wet, then you childish.
A real nigga ride in silence.🤐
Real men don’t talk about their sexual conquest or call a woman out of her name. My father once told me “No matter if a woman is a sinner or a saint when you lay with her you become her equal. So no matter what you feel about them it’s also a reflection of yourself ….. 🙊🙊🎤🎤.”
Tags from the story
Alex, Cee-C, Nina, SwankyJerry, Tobi

