“Religion is dividing us, rather than serving as a tool for nation building” – Osinbajo warns religious faithfuls

by Olayemi Oladotun

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has quelled rumours going around about an underground plan by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to Islamise Nigeria.

Osinbajo assured Nigerians that the Federal Government will support any cause that would increase religious freedom which would serve as a foundation for peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

Osinbajo also expressed displeasure over the rate at which religion has caused division within the country instead of serving as a unifying factor and a tool for nation building.

State House Chaplain, Pastor Oluseyi Malomo, said this on behalf of the vice president, during the 2019 Religious Liberty Partnership Consultation, in Abuja, yesterday, where he appealed for religious tolerance among Nigerians; for collective growth and development.

The commitment of this government is to ensure there is religious freedom in the nation, no matter how hard it is.

We are committed to that causese and must do all that is possible to get that done.

It’s unfortunate that the religion which is supposed to help all of us live in harmony has become source of division for us. We must collectively resist that and support those things, religious or otherwise, that strengthens our peaceful co-existence.

He also added that the view that policies and programmes of Buhari’s administration increased religious crisis in some parts of Nigeria was wrong and should be corrected through mass advocacy in religious and social places.

