Renowned Poet Dr Gabriel Okara Dies At 98

One of Nigeria’s foremost writers , poets and novelists , Dr Gabriel Okara, is dead.

Okara, who is from Boumadi , Bayelsa State, died at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, in the evening of Sunday , March 25 , 2019.

The deceased, who died at the age of 98, was the life patron of the Association of Nigerian Authors .

A family member, who pleaded anonymity, said Pa Okara was relaxing at his Yenagoa residence when he slumped at about 4 pm on Sunday and was rushed to the FMC, Yenagoa where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

He said the head of the Okara family had sent a text message to members of the family for an emergency meeting , adding that it was after the meeting that a formal statement announcing his death would be issued.

However, the Bayelsa State chapter of the ANA, in a statement by its chairman, Mrs Bina Ilagha, confirmed Okara’ s death