RERUN: INEC Announces Date For Adamawa Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Thursday, March 28, to conduct the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Kassim Gaidam, who announced this Tuesday afternoon during a press briefing in Yola, said this was the decision of INEC’s highest hierarchy in the nation’s capital, Abuja, and that moves had begun to make the election a successful one, especially as INEC had substantially prepared for the rerun towards the original March 23 date.

He said part of measures freshly decided is to allow into voting units only voters with PVCs, as well as accredited observers and journalists to avoid the violence that characterised supplementary election in some other states.

The supplementary gubernatorial election in the state will take place in 44 polling units in 14 local government areas.

The election could not hold on March 23 because of a court injunction against it.

INEC arrived at the decision to hold the rerun on Thursday after the vacation of the order against the election by the Adamawa State High Court at a sitting in Yola Tuesday morning.

Following the governorship election on March 9 in Adamawa State, the candidate of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), Rev Eric Theman, went to the court to allege omission of the MRDD logo from the ballot paper, and urged the court to annul the election and stop the rerun announced for 44 units in 24 LGAs where voting was cancelled.

The court granted the injunction to stop the rerun but at the sitting of Tuesday morning, lifted the order against the supplementary election and adjourned to Wednesday, March 27, to rule on the motion by the MRDD for the annulment of the March 9 election.

The LGAs in Adamawa State where the supplementary governorship election will be conducted are: Fufore, Ganye, Girei, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Toungo, and Yola South.