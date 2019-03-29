RE-RUN: PDP Declared Winner Of Adamawa Governorship Election

by Segun

RERUN: PDP Declared Winner Of Adamawa Governorship Election

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Rt Hon Umaru Fintiri has been declared the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Andrew Haruna, declared the result on Friday morning in Yola after the supplementary election in 44 polling units across 14 local government areas of the state.

Fintiri polled a total of 376,552 votes from the main election on March 9 and the supplementary election of March 28 to beat his closest rival, Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got a total of 336,386 votes from both elections.

Sen Abdulaziz Nyako of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came third with 113,237 and was followed by Chief Emmanuel Bello of to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who polled 29,792 votes.

Fintiri, who was the Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly in 2014, also served as Acting Governor in July 2014, following the impeachment of the then Gov. Murtala Nyako.
