The deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Rivers State, Mr Akpo Yeeh, has announced his resignation from the party.

Mr Yeeh, whose party is the leading challenger for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, cited the adoption and hijacking of AAC structure by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Yeeh dumped AAC and announced his decision to join the PDP.

