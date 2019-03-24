SAD! Nigeria Lady Preparing To Travel Abroad Falls Into Soakaway Pit And Dies

A woman’s plan to travel abroad has been cut short after she fell into a soakaway pit and died. Janefrancis Madumere from Mbano in Imo state was to leave Nigeria next month before she met her untimely demise. She had already gotten her visa and was making preparations.

Sadly, she fell into the soakaway pit in her compound and no one was present at the time. By the time her mother noticed her absence and saw that the soakaway pit had given way, attempts were made to bring her out of the pit, but they were too late.

She is survived by her husband, parents, and siblings. Friends and family have taken to Facebook to mourn her.