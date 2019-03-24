SAD! Nigeria Lady Preparing To Travel Abroad Falls Into Soakaway Pit And Dies

by Segun

SAD! Beautiful Nigeria Lady Preparing To Travel Abroad Falls Into Soakaway Pit And Dies

A woman’s plan to travel abroad has been cut short after she fell into a soakaway pit and died. Janefrancis Madumere from Mbano in Imo state was to leave Nigeria next month before she met her untimely demise. She had already gotten her visa and was making preparations.

Sadly, she fell into the soakaway pit in her compound and no one was present at the time. By the time her mother noticed her absence and saw that the soakaway pit had given way, attempts were made to bring her out of the pit, but they were too late.

She is survived by her husband, parents, and siblings. Friends and family have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

SAD! Beautiful Nigeria Lady Preparing To Travel Abroad Falls Into Soakaway Pit And Dies
Tags from the story
Nigeria Lady, soakaway pit

You may also like

Drunk Policeman arrested for killing a young Nigerian at Gbagada Bus Stop (graphic photos)

FG Sends Delegation To Cameroon To Verify Female Suicide Bomber’s Chibok Claim

5 Secondary School Mates No One Ever Want To Meet Again (Like Ever)

Libyan Police arrests Illegal Nigerian migrants waiting to be smuggled to Europe

War Threats: Arrest Dokubo-Asari For Treason, Gov. Aliyu Charges Security Agencies

Jonathan To Commission Air Conditioner, Water Dispenser Manufacturing Plant In Enugu

Vote For Love; The Jumia Valentine’s Day Goody Store

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th December

Obasanjo seeks joint action to tackle Africa’s woes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *