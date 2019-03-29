Saraki’s Reaction To PDP’s Victory In Adamawa Is Everything

Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to his Party clinching the Adamawa state governorship seat after the supplementary elections which held across 14 local government area in the state yesterday.

Saraki in his congratulatory message to the new governor-elect, Ahmadu Fintiri, prayed for grace and wisdom as he prepares to lead the affairs of the state for the next four year.

What he said:

Congratulations to Governor-Elect, Ahmadu Fintiri, on your victory in #AdamawaDecides. As you prepare to serve the great people of Adamawa State, I wish you grace, wisdom and utmost success on all fronts. https://t.co/D2dOddhtbe — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) March 29, 2019