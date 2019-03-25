Save Nigeria further stress and surrender the mandate you stole – Pdp to Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has responded to a petition against it by the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday.

The APC had petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of Security Services,DSS, to investigate the opposition over claims that the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, had revealed to it, that it won the last presidential election.

The ruling party asked the security operatives to investigate the “illegal access” of the PDP into INEC server.

However, in a swift response the opposition party asked the APC to get ready to face its legal team at the tribunal rather than continue in its smear campaign and “shadow boxing”.

It said that the president knowing he didn’t win the election is “overweighed by the burden of illegitimacy, following overwhelming evidence before the tribunal.”

See full statement below

The PDP has asked President Buhari and the APC to stop their unnecessary fabrications, smear campaign and prepare to face its legal team at the Presidential election tribunal.

President Buhari is overweighed by the burden of illegitimacy, following overwhelming evidence before the tribunal that he stole the Presidential mandate, hence this lame attempt at blackmailing the tribunal by engaging in clear acts of subjudice.

The facts and issues touching on the INEC server are already within the public domain and Nigerians are already at home with them.

By resorting to shadow-boxing outside the tribunal, President Buhari and the APC have shown that they have no defence to present to the court against PDP’s submission that they stole our mandate.

It is even more appalling that Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a member of Buhari’s legal team, who should know better, would engage in this act of subjudice designed to distort facts already known to Nigerians, that our Presidential Candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, clearly won the February 23 Presidential election.

Since it has become clear that President Buhari has no defence to present to the court, we counsel him to save the nation further stress by surrendering our mandate, which was freely given by majority of Nigerians to Atiku.