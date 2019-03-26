Senate President: Another Saraki In The Making – Nigerians Say As They React To Ali Ndume Kicking Against His Party

Senate leader and member of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has shared that he is not comfortable with the choice of his party in choosing Ahmad Lawan as the next Senate President.

He made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja today, March 26th. He further added that he is the anointed candidate of both President Muhammadu Buhari and National Leader, Bola Tinubu, for the position.

Consequently, Nigerians while reacting have had a thing or two to say.

Reactions:

God let there be unrest in the camp of my enemies as its among APC party — A.m.Segun (@AmSegun2) March 26, 2019

Another saraki type of politics knocking the door of the 9th assembly — Bishop (@Enumesh) March 26, 2019

This man go sit down, Ahmed Lawan is a better option than you are! — samuel ochowau (@sammieflame) March 26, 2019

Lol! If d apc missed to grab this opportunity d Pdp will surely help them again to grab it. — Powerful Kingsjay (@Kingsjay222) March 26, 2019