Shots Fired! People Pretend To Be Bind To Their Own Mistakes – Nina

by Temitope Alabi

Following the revelation that Nina told Cee-C, Tobi had slept with Alex after the BBNaija house and having come under massive heat, Nina is not taking a back seat as she has fired a shot n IG.

Posting beautiful new photos of herself, she wrote:’One Of The Biggest Flaws Of people Are Pretending To Be Blind To Their Own Mistakes But Do Not Pretend Deaf Towards The Mistake Of Others……#hypocrites

She continued in another post saying;

‘Making Mistakes and owning up to it Is better Than Faking Perfection…’

Following the revelation of the sexual encounter between Tobi an Alex, Nina had told everyone when asked that it was her then-boyfriend, Miracle who told her after Tobi had spoken to him about it.

