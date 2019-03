Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to Tonto Dike preaching to their controversial colleague, Cossy Orjiakor, for striping in a video she released on her social media page today.

Uche who spoke via his Instagram page said Tonto Dikeh lacks the moral right to preach to Cossy for striping when she herself is guilty of posing semi-nude for photoshoots.

What he said in full: