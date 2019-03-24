Sokoto Election Result: INEC Adjourns Collation After Tambuwal Takes Early Lead

by Segun

Sokoto Election Result: INEC Adjourns Collation After Tambuwal Takes Early Lead

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has adjourned the collation of results in Sokoto state.

Fatima Mukhtar, returning officer for the Sokoto state governorship election made the announcement after a brief discussion with Amina Zakari, INEC national commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

She said the adjournment was as a result of the non-arrival of results from Kebbe local government areas (LGAS) of the state.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agents and supporters at collation centre kicked against the decision of the commission, describing it as a plot to rig the election.
Tags from the story
inec, Sokoto Election, Tambuwal

You may also like

Mother murders her newborn baby to save her career

PDP storm INEC’s office in Abuja

Alleged Sidechic beaten for paying Boyfriend Suprised Visit

“You are celebrating criminality” – Uche Secondus

Any government that watches its people killed every day is an irresponsible government – Amaechi

US Sponsors Electoral Security Roundtable For Lagos

PDP Wins All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats In Gombe

Weekend Stampede: PDP Lampoons APC, Says Party Has No Regard For Human Lives

Nigerian Army announces date for recruitment of new intakes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *