Sokoto Election Result: INEC Adjourns Collation After Tambuwal Takes Early Lead

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has adjourned the collation of results in Sokoto state.

Fatima Mukhtar, returning officer for the Sokoto state governorship election made the announcement after a brief discussion with Amina Zakari, INEC national commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

She said the adjournment was as a result of the non-arrival of results from Kebbe local government areas (LGAS) of the state.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agents and supporters at collation centre kicked against the decision of the commission, describing it as a plot to rig the election.