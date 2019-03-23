Sokoto State Re-run: Worrying Results For Aminu Tambuwal

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate and incumbent governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, although leads his closest opponent, Mr. Ahmed Aliyu, of All Progressive Congress (APC) by over three thousand votes during the March 9th polls before the election was declared inconclusive, results coming in from the rerun taking place today calls for worry for him.

Results:

Illela LG

Katta Hakimii polling zone

PDP-198

APC- 149

Labuda /Gidan Taraminiya polling zone 005

PDP-102

APC-57

Gwadabawa LG

Gidan Baiti polling zone

PDP-97

APC -85

LGA: Kware

PDP 186 APC 211

LG: Gwadabawa

APC: 187 PDP: 163

Bello Issa 012, Sokoto South LGA,

APC 187 PDP 133

Gwadabawa Local Government

APC 187 PDP 163

More details as results come in……