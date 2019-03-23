Sokoto State Re-run: Worrying Results For Aminu Tambuwal

by Valerie Oke
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate and incumbent governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, although leads his closest opponent, Mr. Ahmed Aliyu, of All Progressive Congress (APC) by over three thousand votes during the March 9th polls before the election was declared inconclusive, results coming in from the rerun taking place today calls for worry for him.
Results:
Illela LG
Katta Hakimii polling zone 
PDP-198
APC- 149
Labuda /Gidan Taraminiya polling zone 005
PDP-102
APC-57
Gwadabawa LG
Gidan Baiti polling zone
PDP-97
APC -85
LGA: Kware
PDP 186 APC 211
LG: Gwadabawa
APC: 187 PDP: 163
 Bello Issa 012, Sokoto South LGA,
APC 187 PDP 133
Gwadabawa Local Government
APC 187 PDP 163
More details as results come in……
