South African Man Reportedly Dies After Pastor Lukau Healed Him Of HIV

The family of a man who died after controversial South African based prophet, Pastor Alph Lukau allegedly healed him of HIV, has come forward to blame the cleric for the man’s death.

Nomthandazo Ndaba said her brother, Zakhele, stopped taking his HIV medication after Pastor Alph Lukau laid his hands on him.

According to Ndaba, her late brother was a ‘staunch follower’ of Lukau’s Alleluia Ministries Church which he joined in 2016. She added that even when Zakhele was sick, he would attend every service, not skipping one.

She went on to say that two months before his death, the family got a visit from home-based care workers who wanted to know why Zakhele was no longer showing up at the clinic to collect his medicine.

Despite being counselled and advised to take his medication, Zakhele refused to listen to the care-workers insisting that he had been cured. He died in December at the age of 34.

A video from the church supports the narrative as it shows Zakhele lying on a hospital bed with Pastor Lukau praying for him.

After the prayers, he starts walking around and a message appears which reads: “He’s healed of TB, diabetes and HIV.”

However, Alleluia Ministries International church’s spokesperson, Busi Gaca, denied that Zakhele had been healed saying,

At no stage does Pastor Lukau tell the man he’s healed. It’s rather his own testimony that he has received a miracle from God.