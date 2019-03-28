‘States that enjoy 24 hours power supply are not on earth’ – Shehu Sani mocks Fashola

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the position of Minister of Power, Housing, and Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola that some states in Nigeria enjoyed 24hours power supply.

On Wednesday, Fashola had disclosed during an interview on Channels TV that some states in Nigeria such as Yobe, Kebbi enjoyed 24 hours power supply, while other states enjoy less.

This comment elicited a lot of reactions from Nigerians. Shehu Sani took to social media to mock Fashola’s comment. He tweeted:

Some of the states that now enjoy 24 hours of electricity are Uranus,Venus,Jupiter,Mars,Saturn and Neptune.

