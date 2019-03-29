Tee Billz responds to Tiwa Savage’s shade on new record

The ex-husband of singer Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz has responded to the former’s alleged shade on her version of Kizz Daniel’s Fvck You record.

The Mavin star in the song began her story talking about a certain guy whom they both worked really hard to attain success, jumping from one studio to the other.

Tiwa also revealed in the record that the first time the said guy would visit Canada, he did due to her help.

Not long after she released the song, many took to social media to state that the singer was talking to her ex-husband Tee Billz.

Reacting to the shade, Tee Billz took to his IG page to say;

”Until the money in this world and the fame can equal to these blessings! Y’all can miss me with that BS…….. #PositiveVibe 💛 Na who never see money before, money go faze!!!! But I never see dis kind blessings before!”