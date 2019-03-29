Tee Billz responds to Tiwa Savage’s shade on new record

by Temitope Alabi

The ex-husband of singer Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz has responded to the former’s alleged shade on her version of  Kizz Daniel’s Fvck You record.

The Mavin star in the song began her story talking about a  certain guy whom they both worked really hard to attain success, jumping from one studio to the other.

Tiwa also revealed in the record that the first time the said guy would visit Canada, he did due to her help.

Not long after she released the song, many took to social media to state that the singer was talking to her ex-husband Tee Billz.

Reacting to the shade, Tee Billz took to his IG page to say;

”Until the money in this world and the fame can equal to these blessings! Y’all can miss me with that BS…….. #PositiveVibe 💛 Na who never see money before, money go faze!!!! But I never see dis kind blessings before!”

 
Tags from the story
Kizz Daniel, Tee Bilz, tiwa savage

You may also like

Blac Chyna fires back at critics that diss her pregnancy looks

Actor, Chidi Mokeme reacts to Buhari’s recent picture with Governors in London

Awilo Longomba and Yemi Alade On One Track

VIDEO: Chika Ike’s Dubai And Miami Vacation Trip

Wow! Wedding Party has raked in N312m in just 18 days at the cinemas!

#BBNaija: This Epic Throwback Photo Of Kemen Will Crack Your Ribs

Kiss Daniel Announces Dates for 2016 America Tour

You Need To See How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Children Look Now

PHOTOS: MSN Lists The 10 Hottest Young Nigerian Musicians To Watch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *