‘The Most Beautiful Jewel’ – Waje Celebrates Daughter As She Turns A Year Older

Waje has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter’s 20th birthday today, 28 March, 2019.

Talented songstress, Aijuaje Iruobe popularly known as Waje, who recently cried out over lack of funds to promote her music, is thankful as her daughter, Emerald clocks 20.

The singer who raised Emerald as a single mum, celebrated her on Instagram writing;

”God came through for me! Every time he has come through for me! My baby is 20. The most beautiful jewel. Thank you lord for bringing us this far. Happy birthday sweetheart ”

Waje recently said she is frustrated and tired adding that music is not working for her any more.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube page titled ‘Music Is Not For Me’, the artiste said her latest album, which she thinks is one of the best that has come out of Nigeria, has been largely ignored.

According to her, she’s frustrated and tired and she no longer believes music is working for her.

” I have respect in this thing that we do but there is also bowing out when the applause is loudest,” she told members of her team whom she identified as Tolani and Fatima in the video.

“I do not have faith in it anymore. Nobody will say that I have failed or anything. The point is that I am not willing to do this thing anymore. Do you know how much I have invested in this career thing?

“There is nothing wrong with change. There are other things I am good at; maybe it is fair to give it a rest and try other things. If you people do not understand, it is my money that I am spending in this thing and I am tired of putting my money in something that I do not have faith in.

“To be honest, I don’t see why I should continue because it is frustrating. The desire of every entrepreneur is to see proceeds from what they invest in and some sort of awareness that they have a product.

“I can’t have released an album after everybody said Waje, your last album was years ago. All the people that said we need an album, where are they?” She asked members of her team.