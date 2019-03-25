The only ground upon which Buhari should allocate oil blocks to people – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central at the Red Chambers has that there’s nothing wrong with President Muhammadu Buhari, allocating oil blocks to only a few individuals in the country.

However the senator says as long as those individuals being allocated the oil blocks must come from states that produce oil.

This was in reaction to a recent letter by foremost Nigerian lawyer and Human rights activist, Femi Falana(SAN) to the President, urging him to stop allocating oil blocks to a few individuals or corporations in the country.

According to Falana, this contravenes a section of the constitution which prohibits the concentration of the Commonwealth of the people in the hands of just a few.

Shehi Sani, who apparently shared Falana’s position says that the only ground upon which anyone should be allocated oil blocks, is when they are from oil producing States. Other than this, those that want oil blocks but have no oil in their states, should go and farm.

His words: There is nothing wrong with the Prez allocating oil blocks to individuals,the only reform needed is that those who must own oil blocks should be allocated a land in their states to look for & explore oil.If they can’t find it,they should keep praying or use it for agriculture.