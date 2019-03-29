“They will live to regret congratulating a desperate and wicked tyrant” Fani Kayode on CAN’s visit to Buhari

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has said that saboteurs and politicians in cassock had attempted to prevent the association’s leadership from paying a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayokunle, who spoke with State House correspondents after the leadership of CAN visited President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, on Friday, refuted allegation that pressure was mounted on its leaders to congratulate the president on his re-election.

Reacting to the visit, a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode described it as a moment of shame.

In a statement on Friday, the PDP chieftain said that the leadership of CAN, ” will live to regret congratulating a desperate and wicked tyrant that has so much Christian blood on his hands.”

I love CAN and I have always had the deepest respect for its leadership but this was a moment of shame and betrayal.

They will live to regret congratulating a desperate and wicked tyrant that has so much Christian blood on his hands,that has nothing but contempt for the Church that has imprisoned and slaughtered his perceived enemies and that has orchestrated and effected the biggest rigging exercise in the history of our nation.

Attempting to encourage and legitimise such a tyrant and giving him a stamp of approval makes absolutely no sense to me.