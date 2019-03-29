Grandma To Receive $1k Monthly For Life For Her Selfless Act

by Segun

This Grandma To Receives $1k Monthly Until She die For Selfless Act

If though you are poor and you don’t have anything to offer, never let that change your character towards others, somethings your willingness to give might get you somewhere even though you don’t have.

A 71-year-old grandma has attracted the attention of billionaire Strive Masiyiwa after she walked several miles to donate her items to Cyclone Idai survivors.

Her selfless act has been rewarded by the billionaire who promised to build her a home and give her $1,000 monthly for life.⠀

Since cyclone Idai has caused devastation in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe, which has rendered many shelterless.

Many locals have rallied among themselves to help those badly affected by the storm. .United Nations has however warned of a second disaster stating that there might be an epidemic of cholera and other diseases in the affected areas.
