‘This is the reason why we have failed as a nation’ – Daddy Freeze

by Temitope Alabi

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to his page to again talk about religion in the country.

Sharin the photo of a building which houses 7 different churches, Freeze stated that situations like this is why the nation is a failure.

In his words;

This buffoonery is one of the many reasons why we have failed a s a nation.🙄

7 different Church businesses in one building.😱

Prayer point: May the wrath of God come upon all of those who did this to us.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvetsZjhtDh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
