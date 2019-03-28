Tiwa Savage definitely dissed either Wizkid or Teebillz – Fans claim

by Valerie Oke

After female singer, Tiwa Savage dropped her own cover of the “fvck challenge”, started by colleague, Kizz Daniel, music fans have all been jumping into conclusion, that she particularly threw jabs at either ex husband, Teebillz or rumoured boo, Wizkid.

They said some of the things she said in the jam, makes it impossible to say that she wasn’t subbing one of the men in her life.

Although Tiwa has refuted claims she had dissed either of the men in the challenge, and that she would never disrespect anyone like that – many fans still think she did.

See some reactions

https://twitter.com/Joe_Wiii/status/1111253254598524928?s=19

 

Listen to  audio below
fvck challenge, teebillz, tiwa savage, wizkid

