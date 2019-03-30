Tiwa Savage Signs Ambassadorial Deal With Star

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress, Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage has inked an ambassadorial deal as she become the new face of Star Lager’s citrus variant, Star Radler.

The singer who has been off the radar since the year began is taking things up a notch as she signs this new deal. She will be the first female brand ambassador of the beer brand.

Few hours after releasing her own cover of Kizz Daniel’s single “Fvck You”, Tiwa had a surprise concert for fans at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island on Friday March 29th, 2019 to make the special announcement.

Tiwa Savage’s endorsement comes just two months after Burna Boy was also announced as Star Lager beer’s brand ambassador.