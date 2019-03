Yesterday, news surfaced online that 2017 BBNaija housemate Thin Tall Tony was spotted driving a cab in Lagos, a discovery that caused many to slam the reality TV star, calling him all sorts to include broke.

His fellow housemate Tboss, who was in the house with him the year he contested, has now taken to her Instastories to slam all the haters who have been bashing Thin Tall.

Read her message below;