To avoid stories that touch, stay in the room when an artisan comes to work in your home – OAP, Gbemi O

Popular Nigerian radio personality, Gbemi Olateru, simply known as Gbemi O, has advised people to stay in the room if a domestic staff or artisan comes to work in their house.

The Beat FM OAP said this while narrating an experience she had with one of her workers in her home.

According to her, she caught the person stealing powdered milk and milo. She revealed that she has always been kind to the same person, who stole from her and finds it sad that “these people” can’t be honest.

Sharing her experience via her Twitter handle on Sunday, she wrote:

To avoid stories that touch, please stay in the room when domestic staff/ artisans come to work at yours. A lot of them will steal your stuff no matter how kind and generous you are. Just stay there till they finish. It’s a different thing if they live with you sha. Just caught one stealing powdered milk and milo. This is someone who has gone home with gifts of food, money, clothes on numerous occasions apart from salary. It’s such a pity that some of these people cannot just be honest. If you will steal such small items, you will steal more valuable items if given the opportunity. SMH