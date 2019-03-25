Truck Crushes Mother And Her Baby To Death In Lagos

A woman identified as Amaka Iheme was Sunday afternoon crushed to death by an articulated vehicle while on her way from church with her family.

It was gathered that the woman’s child who was said to have been trapped underneath the Mercedes truck with registration number SMK356XC sustained injuries.

The accident, we gathered, occurred around 12 pm opposite Albati Barracks along Western Avenue.

The truck driven by one Seyi Olayiwola was said to have lost control and trampled on the victims who were trekking, killing the woman on the spot.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) said the driver had been arrested and the truck recovered to the police division.

He said the woman’s body had been deposited in the mortuary, refuting the earlier claim that the baby also died.