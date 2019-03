The U23 Eaglets have qualified for the final round of the U23 African Cup Of Nations Qualifiers with a resounding 4-0 second leg win over Libya today in Asaba. They head to the next round of the qualifying series after winning the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

They would also get 4 Million Naira from Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, for scoring four goals against Libya. He earlier promised to give them 1 Million Naira per Goal.