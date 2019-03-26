Ubi Franklin Reacts To Waje’s Decision To Quit Music Due To Lack Of Funds

by Segun

Ubi Franklin Reacts To Waje’s Decision To Quit Music Due To Lack Of Funds

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has waded into the recent discussion over Waje’s outburst and her decision to quit music.
Just yesterday, a video surfaced on the internet showing singer Waje complaining about the situation of things in Nigeria’s music industry and worried she might have to abandon her career in music.

Ubi Franklin, in his reaction, wrote that it is not easy for an individual to be a singer and at the same time the record label owner.

His tweet reads:

‘Waje works really hard I have been in different studio sessions with her, she won’t leave that studio if the song doesn’t sound right or she gets what she wants. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to be the Artiste and the Label (singing and looking for money for promotion’.

Tags from the story
Ubi Franklin, Waje

You may also like

See What DJ Cuppy Did To President Of France & President Of Senegal (Watch Video)

Bimbo Akintola Joins Kate Henshaw And Desmond Elliot To ‘Dance For Life’

Cynthia Morgan in trouble over unpaid rent, tax evasion

‘You Can’t Like Bobrisky More Than Jesus’ – Uche Maduagwu Slams Tonto Dikeh

Hit or Miss? Actress Bukola Awoyemi shows off her natural look (Photos)

I was in the wilderness for 11 hours – Dino Melaye

Unbelievable!! R. Kelly Allegedly Slept With A 16-year Old Girl

Wizkid Gets An Extension On His MTN Ambassadorial Contract + Hints About Hennessy Deal

BBN: Celebrities split over who wins star prize

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *