Ubi Franklin Reacts To Waje’s Decision To Quit Music Due To Lack Of Funds

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has waded into the recent discussion over Waje’s outburst and her decision to quit music.

Just yesterday, a video surfaced on the internet showing singer Waje complaining about the situation of things in Nigeria’s music industry and worried she might have to abandon her career in music.

Ubi Franklin, in his reaction, wrote that it is not easy for an individual to be a singer and at the same time the record label owner.

‘Waje works really hard I have been in different studio sessions with her, she won’t leave that studio if the song doesn’t sound right or she gets what she wants. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to be the Artiste and the Label (singing and looking for money for promotion’.

