Unemployed Man Sentences To 12 Years In Prison For kidnapping In Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Friday sentenced an unemployed man, Olumide Ogunrinde, to 12 years in prison for kidnapping women.

Justice Cornelius Akintayo sentenced the convict after the court had listened to the arguments and submission of both prosecution and defence counsel.

The court, however, dismissed the convict of murder and armed robbery.

Ogunrinde is charged with 11 counts of conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the charge sheet, the incident occurred between May 3, 2015 and May 15, 2015 at Epere Ekiti, Ido Ekiti, Ipere Ekiti, Ado Ekiti, Eyio Ekiti etc.

The victims who testified in court, alleged that they were kidnapped on Ido-Ilogbo Ekiti road and taken to an unknown place.

To prove his case, the Prosecutor, Mr Idowu Adelusi called five witnesses while the defence called four witnesses.
