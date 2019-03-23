UPDATE: Plateau Re-run – APC Now Leading

by Valerie Oke

Governor Simon Lalong of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is currently being favoured after results from six local government which has come in.

His counterpart, Jeremiah Useni, of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is now trailing with results coming in as we await results from the remaining three local governments.

The APC governorship candidate had scored 583, 255 votes in the March 9 election while the PDP candidate polled 538, 326 votes before INEC declared the election inconclusive.

As it stands after past and currently announced results APC 585,393 PDP 540,256.

More details shortly………
