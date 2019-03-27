Vanity upon vanity!!! Fani-Kayode reacts to death of beauty queen after failed butts and hip enlargement surgery

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the death of a beauty queen, who died after a botched buttocks and hips enlargement surgery.

The 2013, Face of Democracy Transformation Winner, Onwuzuligbo Nneka Miriam reportedly died after an uncertified cosmetic surgeon, Dr Any, an American based in Lagos, performed the procedure on her.

The beauty Queen was said to have slipped into a coma, after the fats that were supposed to go into the needed areas went into her Lung’s – and was in the condition for over a month, before she eventually died at the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

In his reaction, the former Aviation minister advised those unsatisfied with their buttocks to learn from the sad incident.

He wrote: Just heard about the ex-beauty queen who died during a buttock enlargement procedure in Lagos. So Sad. And what a terrible way to go. The surgeon that did the operation is now on the run. Those that are not satisfied with their buttocks must beware. Vanity upon vanity! RIP.